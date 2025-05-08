The New York Knicks came into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics probably feeling good about themselves. They stole Game 1 with a 108-105 win to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. But if they want to replicate that performance, they’re going to need to pick up their play.

In Game 2 against the Celtics, the Knicks found themselves down double digits at the end of the first quarter, 24-13. In Game 1, they were only down one at the end of the first quarter, 26-25. With only 13 points on the board, it was the Knicks’ lowest scoring quarter in the playoffs since 2003.

In the the first quarter, the Knicks shot only 26.1 percent (6-of-23) from the field and 12.5 percent (1-of-8) from the three-point line, as per StatMuse. Knicks star Jalen Brunson was 1-of-6 from the field alone. But the Knicks will hope that Game 2 can follow a similar script as Game 1.

The Knicks were down big, 61-45, at halftime of Game 1. As of publication, the Knicks had cut into the Celtics’ lead to trail by only single digits, 50-41, by halftime of Game 2. Obviously, the Knicks rallied back in Game 1, outscoring the Celtics, 63-44 in the second half and overtime.

Even if the Knicks aren’t able to rally back in Game 2, leaving Boston with a 1-1 split is the best they could have hoped for, aside from a potential 2-0 series lead. They came into this series as major underdogs, especially after losing all four regular season games to the Celtics.

In Game 1, the Knicks were led by 29 points apiece by Brunson and OG Anunoby. Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart scored 14 points apiece, and Miles McBride added 11 points off the bench. At halftime of Game 2, Towns had 14 points and Hart had 11. Brunson had only seven points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field and 1-of-3 shooting from the three-point line.