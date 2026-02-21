The New York Knicks released their latest injury report Saturday ahead of their matchup against the Houston Rockets, listing multiple players with designations as the team prepares for an 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff on ABC.

New York (35–21) will host Houston (34–20) at Madison Square Garden while managing a report that includes one confirmed absence and several questionable designations tied largely to G League assignments and two-way contracts.

Miles McBride is officially listed as out due to injury/illness as he continues to recover from pelvic-related core muscle surgery. The 25-year-old guard last appeared in the Knicks’ 103–87 win over the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 27. He recorded nine points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals while shooting 4-for-11 from the field and 1-for-6 from three-point range across 30 minutes.

Before undergoing surgery, McBride was enjoying a career-best season. In 35 games with 14 starts, he averaged 12.9 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 42 percent from three-point range in 28 minutes per contest.

Multiple Knicks listed questionable as team looks to rebound vs. Rockets

Article Continues Below

The Knicks also listed Pacome Dadiet (G League – On Assignment), Trey Jemison III (G League – Two-Way), Dillon Jones (G League – Two-Way), Tyler Kolek (G League – On Assignment) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (G League – Two-Way) as questionable.

Kolek, 24, last appeared in New York’s 138–89 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 11. He finished with three points, three assists and two rebounds while shooting 1-for-4 from the field in 10 minutes. In his sophomore season, Kolek is averaging 4.9 points, 2.9 assists and 1.9 rebounds across 48 games with one start, shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three-point range in 13.3 minutes per game.

New York enters Saturday’s contest looking to rebound from a 126–111 loss to the NBA-leading Detroit Pistons, who improved to 41–13 with the victory Thursday night.

Following the Rockets matchup, the Knicks will begin a three-game road trip starting Sunday against the Chicago Bulls (24–32). Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s meeting features two of the league’s top teams in their respective conferences, with both clubs entering separated by just one game in the loss column.