The San Francisco Giants are looking for a diamond in the rough in spring training, signing 19 non-roster invitees.

Among them is outfielder Bo Davidson, the Giants' No. 3 prospect behind first baseman Bryce Eldridge and shortstop Josuar Gonzalez. Davidson has seen his stock increase since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

In a report from NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic, the Giants had a superstar comparison for the 23-year-old Davidson when he was in junior college. To some, it may be a reach, but the front office has a strong belief in the young prospect.

“It's common with young players to try and land on a comp of who they might be in the big leagues, and when Bo Davidson was at Caldwell Community College, Giants scouts picked a memorable one, referring to him at times as the JUCO Barry Bonds,” wrote Pavlovic.

Davidson posted a .281 batting average, 18 home runs, and 19 stolen bases in the minor leagues last year, earning him a bigger look from the Giants.

Article Continues Below

He is a natural athlete, having also played football in high school in North Carolina. He even played against New England Patriots star Drake Maye.

“He's a big dude. We went out to do the coin toss, and he was hovering over me,” said Davidson, as quoted in the report.

Amid the heavy competition, Davidson will have to showcase his worth in spring training to earn a spot on the Giants' opening-day roster. One thing going for him is that Giants manager Tony Vitello has been impressed with his workouts.

The Giants missed the playoffs for the fourth straight time after an 81-81 record last season.