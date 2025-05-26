Updated May 26, 2025 at 10:53 AM ET

Famous ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is a diehard New York Knicks fan, and that means being as passionate about his team when it loses as he is when it wins. Following New York's Game 2 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 edition of the Eastern Conference finals last Friday, Smithg was among the most vocal, thanks to his immense platform, in expressing his disgust over the defeat.

But Smith had a much different tone on Sunday night, following the Knicks' incredible 106-100 come-from-behind victory on the road over Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers.

Smith celebrated New York's triumph by sharing an edited video of a man dancing with his face on it. The video, which he posted on X (formerly Twitter), also came with a caption that read: “YYYYEEEESSSSS!!!! #OrangeAndBlueSkies.”

On Monday, Smith opened First Take the only way he could: By going nuts about the Knicks.

"If it's gonna be like that, who can't we beat?" Stephen A. Smith's cold open was something else after the Knicks' 20-point comeback win 😅 (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/q5PqvMrzur — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Knicks fans' morale had been low after the Knicks lost back-to-back games to start the Pacers series. It got even worse for New York supporters when the team found itself trailing Indiana by 20 points in Game 3.

But something clicked for the Knicks in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter, as they turned the tables on Indiana. Karl-Anthony Towns lit up the Pacers for 20 points in the fourth quarter, where the Knicks outscored the host team by 16 points.

Towns finished the contest with 24 points and 15 boards while Jalen Brunson added 23 points.

Fans react to Stephen A. Smith's post after Knicks' Game 3 win

As Smith reveled on social media after New York's victory, many fans didn't seem to like the way he celebrated his team's success.

“Enjoy your fluke win dude,” said a fan.

“It’s not gonna last because in the next game, Indiana is not gonna let the Knicks come back. They’ve woken up at home.,” another social media user on X commented.

From a different X user: “Knicks won the chip? Why are you celebrating like you won by 40???”

“They barely won 1 game guy…!! Simmer down..!!” posted a fan.

“Amazing how Stephen A Smith believes winning this game gets them back in the series, delusional Knicks fan at its finest,” a different comment read.

“Enjoy it…it’s the last one you get,” chimed in another X user.

The Knicks can level the series at 2-2 with a win in Game 4 on Tuesday before flying back to New York for Game 5 at Madison Square Garden.