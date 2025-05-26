The New York Knicks gave their hopes of winning the 2025 Eastern Conference finals series against the Indiana Pacers a major shot in the arm on Sunday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Just when it looked like New York was going to get buried in a 3-0 series deficit after the Pacers went up by as many as 20 points in Game 3, the Knicks managed to put it together and score an unforgettable 106-100 come-from-behind victory.

There is still so much work to be done by the Knicks to win the series, as they continue to trail Indiana, two games to one.

But New York fans' confidence in their team appears to be at a high following the team's first win in the conference finals. In fact, many Knicks supporters at Gainbridge Fieldhouse chanted “Knicks in six!” in unison, believing that Karl-Anthony Towns and company can win three more games in a row to eliminate Indiana and move on to the NBA Finals.

"Knicks in 6!" chants break out inside the Pacers arena 👀 (via @HoHighlights)pic.twitter.com/zKDjQgvWXj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 26, 2025

With their win in Game 3, the Knicks ensured that there would be at least one more game to be played at Madison Square Garden. A loss would have meant a chance for the Pacers to complete a sweep of New York in Game 4 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this coming Tuesday. Instead, Knicks fans are given a reason to make plans and buy tickets for Game 5 at MSG on Thursday.

Towns came up huge for the Knicks in Game 3, delivering the goods in the second half to help New York steal a win on the road and prevent a devastating 3-0 series deficit. No team in the history of the NBA has ever won a playoff series after losing the first three games, so the Knicks' win on Sunday greatly affected New York's outlook.

Towns finished Game 3 with 24 points, scoring 20 of them in the fourth quarter. He shot 8-for-17 from the floor and grabbed 15 boards in 33 minutes of action. Jalen Brunson went just 6-for-18 from the field for 23 points, but despite his inefficient night on offense, he made an important bucket down the stretch of the fourth period. Brunson was also 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.