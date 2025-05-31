The New York Knicks are heading into a do-or-die Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, facing elimination on the road against the Indiana Pacers. After a commanding 111-94 win in Game 5, New York’s season remains alive, thanks largely to the leadership of Jalen Brunson.

Brunson took control from the start, scoring 32 points and dishing five assists, sparking a dominant Knicks performance from start to finish. Now, with the series standing at 3-2 in favor of Indiana, the pressure shifts to Game 6, where New York must replicate their performance to force a Game 7 back at Madison Square Garden.

In a video shared by SNY TV Knicks Videos on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former Villanova Wildcat spoke on what the team must do to extend their postseason run.

“In order for us to win, we’ve got to believe. Continue to trust in what we do… Don’t quit,” Brunson said.

Article Continues Below

"In order for us to win, we've got to believe. Continue to trust in what we do… Don't quit." Jalen Brunson on the Knicks' thought process ahead of Game 6 against the Pacers 🗣️ (via @sny_knicks)pic.twitter.com/iuKFvxSyBm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

This mindset will be critical as the Pacers vs. Knicks rivalry continues to intensify. Indiana has not lost two straight since March 10th, and they’ll be fired up to clinch a trip to the NBA Playoffs Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

New York’s defense was stifling in Game 5, holding the Pacers to just 94 points—by far their worst offensive output of the playoffs. Key contributors like Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson gave the Knicks a physical edge, while role players like Landry Shamet and Delon Wright helped provide depth minutes when it mattered most.

As the Knicks look to extend the series, they’ll need another huge effort from Brunson, who’s averaging over 33 points per game this postseason. A win Saturday night would set up a massive Game 7 in New York and give the franchise a chance to complete a 3-1 comeback in one of the most compelling series of the NBA Playoffs.