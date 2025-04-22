The Eastern Conference battle between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks is quickly becoming must-watch basketball. After pulling off a clutch victory in Game 1, the Knicks couldn’t keep pace in Game 2, falling to a determined Pistons squad. With the series now knotted at 1-1, both teams head to Detroit looking to seize momentum. Jalen Brunson remains the driving force for New York’s offense, putting up 37 points in the loss and continuing to shoulder the scoring load.

While Brunson paced the Knicks in scoring, many NBA fans weren’t impressed. Instead of praising his 37-point outing, critics pointed to what they saw as his repeated attempts to draw fouls, claiming the Knicks guard focused more on baiting calls than making plays.

Spotrac’s Keith Smith criticized Brunson in a post on X (formerly Twitter) stating, “There have been some missed calls, but feels like Jalen Brunson is forcing some shots while looking for a whistle tonight. Refs are letting a lot go, so he needs to look to score vs looking to draw free throws.”

The officiating remained consistent through both games, allowing physical play while maintaining fairness with calls on both ends. The referees also stayed firm against Jalen Brunson’s attempts to draw fouls, which helped the Pistons secure the Game 2 win.

Jalen Brunson's foul-baiting hurting the Knicks

Fans from both teams quickly expressed frustration with the officiating, even though the foul count remained nearly balanced. The Pistons earned a significant edge at the free-throw line, taking 34 attempts to the Knicks’ 19, but still committed two more fouls than New York. Detroit fans, however, largely ignored that detail. Ausar Thompson fouled out after absorbing several tough calls from Brunson’s foul-baiting, and Jalen Duren nearly followed him to the bench.

Podcaster Nate Duncan also made his thoughts known on X and noted that, “Brunson has become my least favorite watch in the league. It's a shame because with his skill level he should be one of my favorites, but the referee baiting is never ending. He does something on seemingly every possession on both ends. It's a level beyond even peak Harden.”

Brunson often sells contact on both ends of the court, especially on many of Cade Cunningham’s scoring drives. His head snaps back as if he’s hit a brick wall, exaggerating the impact. Still, his ability to draw fouls is just one part of his skill set. Scoring 37 points takes more than just theatrics, which makes the foul-baiting criticism seem a bit exaggerated.

In Game 2, Brunson often chased fouls instead of focusing on taking clean shots. Down the stretch, he sought contact, and while he earned some calls, the referees didn’t fall for every dramatic motion or head snap.

The issue with hunting for fouls is that when the refs don’t blow the whistle, it leaves you with a poor shot attempt. Brunson missed several of those in the game—shots that might have gone in if he had concentrated more on finishing the play than drawing a foul.