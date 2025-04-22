Jalen Brunson is closing in on a New York Knicks playoff record after surpassing legend Willis Reed in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

In Game 2 between the Knicks and Detroit Pistons, Brunson finished with an offensively dominant stat line. After 44 minutes of action, he put up 37 points, seven assists and three rebounds. He shot 12-of-27 from the field, including 4-of-12 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line.

Brunson passed Reed for most 30-point games in the postseason throughout a career. He tied him in Game 1 on Saturday after scoring 34 points in the 123-112 win.

With 13 30-point games, he now only trails Patrick Ewing for the playoff record, per StatMuse. Ewing scored 30 or more points 18 times throughout his postseason career with the Knicks.

What's next for Jalen Brunson, Knicks

Despite Jalen Brunson's efforts, the Knicks were unable to take advantage as they lost 100-94 to the Pistons in Game 2.

It marked a missed opportunity for New York to take a 2-0 series lead by defending homecourt. Similar to Game 1, they nearly pulled off another rally in the fourth quarter. However, the same would not happen as Detroit made big plays at both ends to escape Madison Square Garden with the win.

One area that played a significant role in the hosts losing: rebounding. The Pistons were aggressive on the glass, securing 48 rebounds in contrast to just 34 from the Knicks. They also needed more scoring volume outside of Brunson, as the team shot 42% from the field, including 29% from beyond the arc.

Five players score in double-digits for New York in the loss, including Brunson. Mikal Bridges had 19 points and five rebounds. He shot 8-of-18 overall, including 3-of-11 from downtown. Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby rounded up the scoring unit with 10 points each.

The Knicks will look to bounce back by retaking the series lead against the Pistons in Game 3. The contest will take place on April 24 at 7 p.m. ET.