The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks are set to play on Saturday afternoon. Jalen Brunson continues to deal with an injury, however. Is the Knicks star playing today vs. the Hawks?

Rumors have swirled about Brunson's potential return date. He is listed on the injury report for Saturday's game, but will he be made available before tip-off?

Here's everything we know about Jalen Brunson's injury status vs. the Hawks.

Jalen Brunson's injury status vs. Hawks

Brunson is currently listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain, per the NBA injury report. Brunson has been out since early March with the injury.

Every game is important as the Knicks look to finish with the best possible seed in the Eastern Conference. At the moment, it appears that New York will be able to earn the No. 3 seed, but the Indiana Pacers are only a few games behind them in the standings.

Brunson's return will be of the utmost importance as New York prepares for the postseason. As for the question of if Jalen Brunson is playing tonight vs. the Hawks, the answer is maybe.

Knicks' injury report

The Knicks have five total players listed on Saturday's injury report.

Jalen Brunson (right ankle sprain): Questionable

Cameron Payne (right ankle sprain): Questionable

Mitchell Robinson (left ankle surgery injury recovery): Questionable

Ariel Hukporti (left knee meniscus surgery): Out

Miles McBride (left groin contusion/strain): Out

Hawks' injury report

The Hawks have six players listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Knicks.