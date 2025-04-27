The New York Knicks are trying to survive a furious rally from the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday, but that task got a lot more difficult during the third quarter. Star point guard Jalen Brunson got tied up with Dennis Schroder while going for a loose ball and went down with an apparent injury.

Jalen Brunson appears to have injured his ankle on this play. Prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xdzJxScMG3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Schroder came up with the ball and Cade Cunningham dunked it home before a timeout. At the stoppage, Brunson tried to stand up, but couldn't put any weight on his right leg. He eventually limped to the locker room with trainers.

This is a concerning injury for Knicks fans to see after Brunson missed multiple weeks near the end of the regular season with a right ankle sprain.

Brunson stayed in the locker room until the end of the third quarter and got his ankle re-taped. He did return to the Knicks bench at the start of the fourth quarter and quickly checked back into the game.

On the floor, the Pistons have been infused with life in this second half after looking pretty listless on offense for much of the opening two quarters. Cade Cunningham came alive with a monster third quarter, both scoring the ball and setting up his teammates. Tobias Harris ignited the crowd by getting into it with Karl-Anthony Towns, and the Pistons started playing with a ton of energy.

Now, a Detroit deficit has turned into an 81-79 lead with just over five minutes to go as they look to even the series at two and head back to New York for a de facto best-of-three shootout to decide who advances to the conference semifinals.

However, it won't be easy for the Pistons to close the game out with Brunson in the game. He has proven time and time again that he is capable of getting a bucket at basically any time at the end of games, so the Pistons will have to continue playing with energy and discipline in order to come away with the win.