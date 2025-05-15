The New York Knicks took Game 4 against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, and Jayson Tatum went down with an injury in the process. He tore his Achilles, and he will miss the rest of the postseason. The Knicks took a 3-1 lead in the series with that win, and without Tatum, it seemed like Boston had no chance of pulling off a comeback. Well, the Celtics took Game 5 127-102, and Jalen Brunson isn't surprised by how well Boston played.

Jalen Brunson didn't have his best game on Wednesday night as the Knicks got blown out on the road. He finished with 22 points on 7-17 shooting. No Jayson Tatum for the Celtics, but there were no issues.

“Yes, they're missing a big piece, but like I said before, they're a team, a well-oiled machine, that has been in situations where they've played without him and they've played well,” Brunson said after the game, according to a post from Knicks Videos. “We need to understand that. Trust the gameplan and play accordingly. It's that simple.”

Tatum is a great player and losing him is a massive blow, but this Celtics team is loaded with good talent. Tatum is the star of the show, and him being out changes things drastically. Still, Wednesday's win was the best that Boston has looked all series.

The Knicks played well in the first half and the game was close for a while, but Boston pulled away in the third quarter. After trailing by eight at one point in the second quarter, the Celtics closed the gap to tie the game up at halftime. It took just a few minutes for them to take the lead and extend it to double digits once the second half started.

Despite everything that has gone wrong for the Celtics in this series, they are now in a pretty good spot all things considered. They were down 3-1 in the series without their star, and they are now just one road win away from a Game 7 back at home. Winning Game 6 on the road in New York is not going to be easy, but Boston will probably be favored if the series goes to seven games.

Game 6 between the Knicks and Celtics will go down on Friday night from Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will get underway at 8:00 ET, and it will be airing on ESPN. The Knicks are currently favored by 2.5 points.