The Boston Celtics aren't done yet as they kept their season alive with a blowout win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. After taking Game 4, the Knicks came into Game 5 with a 3-1 lead in the series. They were hoping to finish off the shorthanded Celtics in Boston, but they couldn't get it done. The Celtics won the game 127-102, and New York had trouble keeping up defensively all night long.

In the first two games of this series, the Knicks were down by 20 points and came back to win both. They went down big in the third quarter of Game 5 as well, but there was no comeback this time around. New York had no answer for the scorching hot Celtics offense.

“I think it's the commitment to sprint back and then communicate to make sure that we understand what's going on,” Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said after the game, according to a post from Knicks Videos. “and we can't have any personal dilemmas of if you're missing a shot or it's not going well for you offensivel that you're jogging back. You got to sprint back, you got to communicate, and we got to be matched up. If one guy's slow, you're going to give him an open shot. You can't do that against this team.”

The Knicks played well during the first half as they led by as many as nine points in the second quarter. The game was pretty back-and-forth during the first, and the Celtics did end up coming back to tie the game up before halftime. It looked like this one was shaping up to be another exciting finish, but Boston took things up a notch to begin the second half.

It didn't take long for the Celtics to open up a double-digit lead in the third quarter. They extended the lead to 13 with about seven minute remaining, and they never looked back.

With Jayson Tatum out, the Celtics need other guys to step up, and they did just that. Derrick White and Jaylen Brown both had huge games as White dropped 34 points and Brown finished with 26. It was a total team effort in Game 5, and now, the Celtics live to see another day.

Game 6 between the Knicks and Celtics will go down on Friday night from Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will get underway at 8:00 ET, and it will be airing on ESPN. The Knicks are currently favored by 2.5 points.