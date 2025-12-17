It's a good day to wake up in the city that doesn't sleep. The New York Knicks captured the NBA Cup title after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 124-113.

It marked the first time since 1973 that the Knicks won the equivalent of an NBA title. After the game, Jalen Brunson, who would win the NBA Cup MVP, celebrated all who came to Vegas, but said it didn't compare to the atmosphere at Madison Square Garden, per SNY Knicks.

“They're everywhere. It's a very unique fanbase that supports you through thick and thin, but also tells you the real. [Vegas] was reminiscent, but there's no place like New York. You felt the fans but it's no Garden”

In the same breath, his teammate OG Anunoby welcomed the spectacle of New York fans who came to Vegas, per SNY Knicks.

“Definitely a lot of Knicks fans. Everywhere we go there's always a bunch of Knicks fans. We're very appreciative of it. We know we have amazing fans. The best fans in the world. So it's really awesome”

Altogether, Anunoby finished with a high of 28 points as well as nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Brunson scored 25 points and dished out eight assists.

The mystique of playing at Madison Square Garden

Very few teams play in a building that carries so much weight and tradition. The Knicks are one of those teams when it comes to playing at The World's Most Famous Arena.

Many of the greatest moments in sports history have transpired there. It was there that Willis Reed limped his way out of the locker room for Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals. Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier fought the “Fight of the Century” in 1971. Michael Jordan scored 55 points against the Knicks in one of his first games back from retirement in 1995.

The list goes on and on. Plus, the celebrities who are often sitting courtside, taking in the action, include Billy Crystal, the late Ed Bradley, and Spike Lee.

There's just something about the Garden that can't compare anywhere else.