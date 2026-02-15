New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson played an integral role in his team winning the Shooting Stars competition, an event that made its grand return to NBA All-Star Saturday after an 11-year hiatus, but there was one thing that was stifling his excitement. And he shares a last name.

After Brunson, fellow 2026 All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and fan favorite Allan Houston led the Knicks squad to victory, No. 11 took the opportunity to unload verbal blows on the celebrity passer, who also happens to be his father and coach. New York assistant and former NBA player Rick Brunson was roasted during the trophy presentation.

When asked if he was enjoying himself, the younger Brunson decided to lay into his old man.

“No, whenever I'm with him, it's never fun,” he told NBC Sports reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi, via the BrickCenter X account. “It was a passer, I wouldn't say a ‘celebrity' passer, but he did his job.”

The Brunson men spend so much time together in the locker room and on the road, so one would assume that they regularly engage in some old-fashioned ribbing. Ultimately, everyone performed their job effectively enough to secure New York the win. The Knicks trio scored 47 points in the final round to defeat Team Cameron, which consisted of former Duke stars Jalen Johnson, Kon Knueppel and Corey Maggette.

Jalen Brunson will remain a key part of the festivities, as he gets set to be an All-Star Game starer for the second straight year. Since his father will not be on the court during the action, one can only hope that the 29-year-old has some fun before leaving Los Angeles' Intuit Dome.