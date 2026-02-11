Josh Hart has been a fan favorite since joining the New York Knicks in 2023. Many believe that his blue-collar style and hard-nosed approach are the perfect embodiments of the team.

The Knicks struggled to find a rhythm when Hart was sidelined for the first few weeks of the campaign. He was recovering from a surgical procedure on his ring finger after injuring it in the last season's playoffs. But as soon as he returned, New York was back in business.

The Knicks were 9-1 in their last 10 games entering their matchup against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Hart, as usual, was all over the floor.

With 4:30 left in the fourth quarter, he tallied his 17th triple-double as a member of the Knicks. He climbed to the third spot in the team's all-time list, passing Richie Guerin. Hart trails Walt Frazier, who clowned the Pacers, and Michael Ray Richardson with 23 and 18, respectively.

Josh Hart has just recorded his 17th triple-double as a Knick 🗽 He now ranks 3rd all-time in franchise history!

pic.twitter.com/2XIKf65Rvg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2026

Article Continues Below

He should get a congratulations, at the very least, from Jalen Brunson.

The 30-year-old Hart entered the NBA as a hotshot from Villanova, a national champion and Big East Player of the Year. Knowing, however, that he needed to play a different role to stay in the league, he adjusted his game, showing a willingness to do the dirty work and be the consummate teammate.

With the Knicks, he has played a bigger role, sometimes even serving as the barometer of their success.

As of writing, the Knicks are trailing the Pacers in overtime. Hart has 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.