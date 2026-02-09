With Jalen Brunson leading the charge, the New York Knicks returned to the win column on Sunday after beating the Boston Celtics, 111-89, at TD Garden, in their third meeting this season.

The Knicks were coming off an embarrassing rout against the Detroit Pistons, 118-80, at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. But even the tight schedule did not hamper the Knicks in bouncing back against the Celtics.

Brunson, who struggled against the Pistons with 12 points on 4-of-20 shooting, had 31 points on 12-of-21 shooting, three rebounds, and eight assists versus the Celtics.

New York also got a big lift from Jose Alvarado, who made his debut for the Knicks after being acquired at the trade deadline from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Dalen Terry and two second-round draft picks.

Before the game, Alvarado asked Brunson where he usually wants the ball, so he would be aware and “make it easier” when they play together. Brunson had the perfect response.

“Most importantly, I want you to play, right? When you play, you play free, you play smart, whatever you gotta do. You'll see,” said the three-time All-Star.

Jose Alvarado: "When we get into the game together, where do you want the ball mostly?" Jalen Brunson: "I just want you to play." Alvarado & Brunson before the game. 💯✊ (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/LlHGmLmGYf — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 8, 2026

It is always good to see new teammates trying to build chemistry right off the bat.

The 27-year-old Alvarado provided extra spunk for the Knicks against the Celtics, chipping in 12 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench.

He will be expected to play the same role moving forward, injecting energy and aggressiveness even in short minutes.

The Knicks improved to 34-19 and will host the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.