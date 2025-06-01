Josh Hart and the New York Knicks suffered a heartbreaking end to their playoff run after losing 125-108 to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night.

In 22 minutes of action off the bench, Hart was unable to provide a major impact on offense. He finished with four points, six rebounds, three steals, and an assist. He shot 1-of-6 from the field, including 0-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line.

Hart reflected on the team's playoff run after the loss. Knowing how far they got was what had Hart feel disappointment, understanding that some things won't be the same next season.

“That's what's disappointing the most, knowing that there's a good chance that this team might not be back in totality,” Hart said.

What lies ahead for Josh Hart, Knicks

Their series-ending loss to the Pacers marks an end to an inspiring playoff run for Josh Hart and the Knicks.

The Knicks won 51 games in the 2024-25 regular season, securing the third seed in the Eastern Conference. They beat a young but feisty Detroit Pistons squad in six games and stunned the Boston Celtics, who were the defending champions, in six games.

This allowed them to reach the East Finals for the first time since 2000. Decades of struggles with occasional playoff appearances followed the franchise, which made this year's playoff run special.

Unfortunately, they were unable to take advantage of that momentum. With the opportunity to make the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, they could not keep up with the Pacers' firepower offense. Losing the first two games at home proved to be disastrous given the results.

The Knicks enter the offseason with plenty of questions. Their main rotation will be under contract for next season, but will have Precious Achiuwa, Cameron Payne, Delon Wright, and Landry Shamet enter free agency. How they address their bench in the offseason will be worth keeping tabs on.