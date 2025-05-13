Josh Hart doesn't want the New York Knicks to stop putting their foot off the gas after beating the Boston Celtics 121-113 in Game 4 of the East Semis of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Monday night.

In 30 minutes of action, Hart was all over the court. He finished with six points, nine rebounds, five assists, and a steal. He shot 2-of-7 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Hart reflected on the win after the game. He is happy that his squad is leading the series by a solid margin but made his message clear on the sense of urgency they need to have.

“We're up 3-1, but that doesn't mean anything. We've got to go into this next game with a sense of desperation, sense of urgency from the jump,” Hart said.

Josh Hart says this win gives "no statement" moving into Game 5: "We're up 3-1, but that doesn't mean anything. We've got to go into this next game with a sense of desperation, sense of urgency from the jump"

What lies ahead for Josh Hart, Knicks

The New York Knicks are in the best position they haven't been in since 2000, which makes their series lead incredibly important.

The Knicks are one win away from reaching the East Finals for the first time since 2000, when they lost to Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers. It explains why they rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit and made big plays on both sides of the ball to clinch the Game 4 win.

Four players scored in double-digits on New York's behalf. Jalen Brunson dominated with 39 points, 12 assists and five rebounds. He shot 14-of-25 overall, including 4-of-8 from downtown, and 7-of-9 from the charity stripe. Karl-Anthony Towns came next with 23 points and 11 rebounds, Mikal Bridges put up 23 points and seven rebounds, while OG Anunoby provided 20 points and three rebounds.

The Knicks will look to close out the series on the road when they face the Celtics in Game 5. The contest will take place on May 14 at 7 p.m. ET.