The New York Knicks will be without forward Josh Hart as they attempt to extend their winning streak to five games on Friday vs. the Brooklyn Nets. Hart was ruled out for the matchup due to right knee patellofemoral syndrome.

Hart missed matchups with the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz last week due to left knee soreness. Patellofemoral syndrome, also called runner's knee, is a pain in the front of the knee caused by overuse, muscle imbalances/weaknesses or trauma to the area.

Hart has remained an integral piece of the Knicks' rotation during his fourth season with the team. The 31-year-old has appeared in 56 games with 42 starts, averaging 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals on .506/.395/.710 shooting splits.

Josh Hart ruled out for Nets matchup due to right knee ailment

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The Knicks are chasing the Boston Celtics for the Eastern Conference's second seed as the season winds down. Their four-game winning streak has pulled them 1.5 games back of Boston with 13 games remaining. New York holds a 2.5-game lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers for third.

The Knicks have the NBA's eighth-easiest remaining strength of schedule, with opponents posting a combined 48.2 win percentage.

Meanwhile, the Nets enter Friday's matchup on a five-game losing streak. Brooklyn will be without Michael Porter Jr. (Left Hamstring Strain), Noah Clowney (Right Wrist Sprain), Egor Demin (Left Plantar Fascia Injury Management) and Day'Ron Sharpe (Left Thumb Surgery) vs. New York.

Brooklyn has averaged an NBA-worst 95.3 points on 39.3 percent shooting from the field and 32.0 percent from three over its last four games.