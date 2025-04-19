Josh Hart offered a lighthearted take on what it will take for New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby to thrive in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

During the latest episode of The Roommates Show, co-host Matt Hillman asked Hart and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson about Anunoby’s recent performances. Hart responded with humor, saying:

“We need Suni [Lee] or Anne Hathaway at every game during this playoff run,” Hart joked, drawing laughter from the group.

While Hart kept the tone playful, Brunson offered a more detailed assessment of Anunoby’s impact on the court.

Josh on the tear OG has been on: “We need Suni or Anne Hathaway at every game during this playoff run.” 😭 Shop @TommyJohn at https://t.co/4yW58Ob0sj for 25% off your first order*. Terms apply pic.twitter.com/DpcOv83CAI — Roommates Show (@Roommates__Show) April 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Honestly, what I’ve seen from him is a person who’s coming everyday [to] do his job, work on his game… when we needed it the most, he just stepped up,” Brunson said. “He’s obviously a quiet guy, he’s a soft spoken guy, but when he goes out there he’s a different person and you can just see by the way he plays.”

OG Anunoby’s breakout season strengthens Knicks ahead of playoff opener vs. Pistons

Brunson added that Anunoby’s emergence in key moments has been critical for the Knicks.

“I don’t want to say surprised. I don’t think any of us up here were surprised, I think it’s just the timing of what he did, when he did it was just perfect for us and our team,” Brunson said.

Now in his ninth NBA season and second with the Knicks, Anunoby posted career-best numbers during the regular season. He averaged 18 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.2% from three-point range over 74 games.

Anunoby’s contributions were especially significant during a 15-game stretch when Brunson was sidelined with an ankle sprain. During that span, Anunoby led the team with averages of 23.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. He also shot 39.2% from beyond the arc, helping New York maintain its position near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

The Knicks will begin their 2025 playoff campaign with a first-round matchup against Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons. Game 1 is set for Saturday at 6:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden and will air on ESPN.

Anunoby’s two-way presence is expected to play a major role in New York’s postseason success. His combination of perimeter defense and improved offensive production has made him one of the team’s most reliable options down the stretch of the season.