The NBA Play-In Tournament has officially come to an end, meaning the NBA Playoffs are set to begin. The New York Knicks' first playoff series will get underway on Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons. Only one player is listed on New York's injury report heading into the game.

Ariel Hukporti is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report due to left knee meniscus surgery. Despite players such as Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart previously dealing with injuries, Hukporti is the only Knicks player on the injury report for Saturday's game.

Hukporti, 23, appeared in 25 games during the 2024-25 season, earning one start. He saw 8.7 minutes of action per outing, averaging 1.9 points per game. His final injury status won't make or break the Knicks against the Pistons, but having extra depth is always important in the postseason.

The Knicks-Pistons series projects to be competitive. New York finished the season as the No. 3 seed, while Detroit was the No. 6 seed. Although the Knicks are in a better position to get the job done, this Pistons team should not be overlooked. They could make things interesting.

New York will need stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns to lead the way. Both have postseason experience and will be ready for the big moments. Even if New York gets past Detroit, the team's postseason journey will be difficult with the possibility of playing the Boston Celtics or Cleveland Cavaliers awaiting them down the road.

Nevertheless, the Knicks will enter the NBA Playoffs with a confident mindset. Anything can happen in the postseason, and New York would love nothing more than to earn an NBA Finals victory.

Game 1's tip-off between the Pistons and Knicks is scheduled for 6 PM EST in New York. As for the question of if Ariel Hukporti is playing tonight, the answer is maybe.