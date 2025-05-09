JR Smith enjoyed his time with the New York Knicks until it ended when they sent him to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Smith represented the Knicks from 2011 to 2014, helping the team make the playoffs twice. The best run happened when he won Sixth Man of the Year in 2013, getting New York to the East Semis where they lost to Indiana in six games.

Smith reflected on his time with the Knicks with former co-star Carmelo Anthony on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast on Wednesday. When the trade took place, Smith expressed his shock while Anthony provided his thoughts on the events.

“I went away from that s*** like, ‘Damn … did he [Melo] really rock with me?'” Smith said.

“It became business for me. [Knicks] don't wanna win … [Bron] took the two pieces he needed,” Anthony replied.

JR Smith being traded from the Knicks to the Cavs turned sour 😳 JR: “I went away from that s*** like, ‘Damn … did he [Melo] really rock with me?'” Melo: “It became business for me. [Knicks] don't wanna win … [Bron] took the two pieces he needed.” pic.twitter.com/PrVmsSlGfl — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

How JR Smith spent career in NBA

Even though the time was short, JR Smith made a solid impact throughout his stint with Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks. He provided high-level scoring while providing solid defense, which benefitted New York during their playoff runs in the 2010s.

It turns out that the Knicks trading him to the Cavaliers allowed Smith to achieve a huge feat. Teaming up with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, he played his role effectively as he helped Cleveland win the 2016 NBA title.

Smith represented the Cavaliers for five seasons from 2014 to 2018, being a quality perimeter shooter and defender as he assisted the team in making four straight NBA Finals appearances.

Smith went on to win the 2020 title with James and the Los Angeles Lakers, coming off the bench in limited action. While his career ended after that, it's clear to see that Smith is proud to have gone through the path he took.