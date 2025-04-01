Without Jalen Brunson on the court due to an ankle sprain, Karl-Anthony Towns has been the undisputed leader of the New York Knicks. Towns has recorded six straight double-doubles and will look to keep momentum building on Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Unfortunately for Towns, he was a late addition to the Knicks' injury report on Tuesday afternoon due to what the team is labeling as left knee soreness. As a result, the All-Star big man is questionable to play against the Sixers.

The Knicks have won four of their last five games, recently defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 110-93 on Sunday night. Towns finished this game with just 10 points and 11 rebounds in 32 minutes, his lowest points total since scoring only nine points against the Boston Celtics on Feb. 8 before the All-Star break.

While this was his worst performance in March, Towns overall put together an Eastern Conference Player of the Month resume.

In 14 total games, Towns averaged 23.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game while shooting 41.4 percent from three-point range. Although he recorded 10 double-doubles, the Knicks were just 8-6 in 14 games with Towns in March.

At 47-27 on the season, New York holds firm control of the 3-seed in the Eastern Conference. While a loss to the 76ers would raise some concerns before the playoffs, it would not damage their positioning in the East playoff race.

If Towns is forced to miss Tuesday night's game against the Sixers, Mitchell Robinson would likely draw his second start of the season. Precious Achiuwa and Josh Hart would figure to see their frontcourt minutes increase as well.

The Knicks big man is joined by a few others on the team's injury report ahead of Tuesday's game. Brunson remains out as he continues to progress from his ankle injury, and the Knicks are also without backup guards Cam Payne and Miles McBride. As a result, Delon Wright will continue to serve as the team's starting point guard next to OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges.

It is worth noting that the Knicks announced Tuesday morning that they have officially signed veteran PJ Tucker to a standard contract, meaning he could potentially see some time at some point, especially if Towns is unable to play. Tucker only played two minutes for the Knicks this season while he was signed to a 10-day contract.

Towns' status will be monitored by the Knicks throughout Tuesday and an official status for his availability will be provided before tip-off.