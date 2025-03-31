When PJ Tucker officially joined the New York Knicks on a series of 10-day deals after successfully negotiating his way out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, fans knew Tom Thibodeau's squad would have to make a decision on his future one way or another.

Would the Knicks decide to keep Tucker for the remainder of the season? Or would they allow him to leave for greener pastures, focusing on landing another guard to bolster their depth at the position?

Well, on Monday, fans got their answer, with Shams Charania of ESPN reporting that the Knicks were locking up the veteran forward on a two-year contract.

“Free agent PJ Tucker plans to sign with the New York Knicks on a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. The 14-year NBA veteran held discussions with multiple teams over the last week. Tucker, a 2021 NBA champion with the Bucks, gives the Knicks an enforcer and frontcourt depth,” Charania wrote.

“After two 10-day contracts, the New York Knicks are planning to sign veteran forward PJ Tucker to a two-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Tucker will return to the Knicks through the season and playoffs, with a team option for 2025-26.”

So far this season, Tucker really hasn't been afforded a chance to show what he can do with the Knicks, as he's played exactly two minutes for the team with no stats to his name. Because Thibodeau is notorious for his notoriously short benches and commitment to playing his starters into the ground, Tucker has been more of a depth piece, with the potential to slot in as a contributor at either of the forward spots and even at center if someone needs a break.

Will that happen? Will Thibs actually give a player like Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, or OG Anunoby a well-deserved break? Or will Tucker be more of a break-in-case-of-emergency player who only really sees action if the Knicks suffer a frontcourt injury? While only time will tell, having Tucker as a deep-bench reserve really has no downside this season, as in a pinch, the journeyman veteran can provide some much-needed defense as a do-it-all frontcourt reserve.