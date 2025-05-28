The New York Knicks have their backs pressed harder against the wall than ever before in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

After losing to the Indiana Pacers on the road in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, 130-121, Karl-Anthony Towns and company can no longer afford to drop another contest. Otherwise, it's an early vacation for New York, which committed plenty of errors and made poor decisions in Game 4.

There will be a lot to review for the Knicks about the factors that led to their doom on Tuesday. For one, they repeatedly shot themselves in the foot with turnovers. New York recorded 17 turnovers in Game 4 to just 11 by the Pacers.

Towns, however, still believes in the Knicks.

“We've been a team that has kind of found a way to do the impossible when it always seemed impossible, (h/t Knicks Videos)” the former Kentucky Wildcats star said in the postgame press conference, with Knicks guard Jalen Brunson beside him.

“We just keep fighting. It's gonna be a testament to our whole playoff run. Now we have to be in one of the biggest fights of our lives and of our season.”

New York can find inspiration from the battles they went through in the first and second rounds of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, particularly in the conference semifinals series versus the Boston Celtics. Despite facing the then-reigning NBA champions, the Knicks took the fight to Boston and dethroned the Celtics in six games. But unlike in the Boston series, where the Knicks won the first two games, the Eastern Conference finals saw New York drop Game 1 and Game 2 against Indiana.

The Knicks recovered with a come-from-behind win in Game 3 in which Towns erupted for 20 points in the fourth quarter, but they didn't have the same fight in Game 4.

Defense was a big issue for New York in Game 4, as the Pacers made several easy baskets in transition. The Knicks were outrebounded by Indiana, 44-33, and let the Pacers score 22 fast-break points. Conversely, New York only had nine points in transition.

The Knicks will look to extend the series when they return to Madison Square Garden on Thursday for Game 5.