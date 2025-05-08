May 8, 2025 at 11:16 AM ET

While Mitchell Robinson shot the most embarrassing free throw of the playoffs, the New York Knicks center took the foul as a compliment. The Boston Celtics took every chance they could to do so late.

After the comeback win, Robinson explained why he loved being fouled.

"That makes me feel like I'm a threat. … I'm just saying, you trying to get me out the game, why y'all want me out the game?" Mitchell Robinson on being 'flattered' by the fact that the Celtics are intentionally fouling him 😅 (via @sny_knicks)

pic.twitter.com/68UHeZewAe https://t.co/Y27qUZ7vVK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

“That makes me feel like I'm a threat. … I'm just saying, you trying to get me out the game, why y'all want me out the game?” Robinson said.

Although the fouling seemed interesting, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla had an interesting response. He looked at the +19 in the box score and wanted Robinson out.

While the latter might not be the most well-rounded offensive player, he knows his role. As a tough interior presence, quality rebounder and shot-blocker, Robinson knows his job.

Playing alongside guys like Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns make his role that much easier. He doesn't have to focus on being any kind of offensive threat.

However, after shooting some bad free throws, that might be a point of emphasis for the remainder of the series. The Celtics see him as a threat, but not enough of one to do major damage.

Judging from his 26.9% free throw shooting in the playoffs, that's further justification to send him to the line.

Mitchell Robinson's confidence highlights Knicks' personality vs Celtics

That confidence is one that the entire team embodies. Even though they have the star power, plenty of teams have underestimated them.

The fact they are up 2-0 against the reigning NBA champions wasn't all luck. They've played some quality games, with Robinson being a key factor in those.

On Wednesday, he had six points, eight rebounds, and three steals in 22 minutes off the bench. As mentioned before, he had that +19 in the box score, which was the highest on the team.

Either way, that crazy confidence is a major chip on Robinson's and the Knicks' shoulders. They know how good they are, but not everyone seems to think how they do.

With Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis not being 100%, guys like Robinson have taken advantage of the lack of an interior presence. Al Horford is still solid, but having an athletic big like the Knicks do is advantageous.

At the end of the day, the New York center's comments just show how much belief the Knicks have in themselves. Judging from these first two games, they have plenty of that belief.

Game 3 will take place on Saturday in front of a packed Madison Square Garden crowd, where the New York faithful will bring that same never-say-die attitude.