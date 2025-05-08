Mitchell Robinson's weakness at the free-throw line was on full display during Game 2 between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

Robinson has a knack for being one of the best defensive centers in the NBA, especially for the Knicks. His size, rebounding and shot blocking elevates the New York defense to another level. However, one area usually holds him back from getting more minutes, which is free throws.

The moment in question took place with 8:27 remaining in the fourth quarter. Boston led 84-70 as Robinson went to the line. However, his attempt was quite poor as he didn't even hit the rim.

Mitchell Robinson missed this free throw… badly 😬pic.twitter.com/K4FgI95wUh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Mitchell Robinson, Knicks played against Celtics

Despite his mishap at the charity stripe, Mitchell Robinson and the Knicks had the last laugh over the Celtics with a 91-90 victory in Game 2.

Just like Game 1, they came back from a 20-point deficit to complete the rally and stun the Celtics once again. They trailed 70-50 with four minutes remaining in in the third quarter. They went on to outscore Boston 41-20 for the rest of the contest.

The Knicks took advantage of another poor shooting night from the Celtics. The visitors shot 43% from the field, including 29% from beyond the arc. On the other hand, Boston went 36.2% overall, including 25% from three.

Four players scored in double-digits on New York's behalf. Josh Hart led the way with a stat line of 23 points, six rebounds and three assists. He shot 9-of-15 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. Karl-Anthony Towns came next with 21 points and 17 rebounds, Jalen Brunson had 17 points and seven assists, while Mikal Bridges provided 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Knicks will look to take a 3-0 series lead when they host the Celtics in Game 3. The contest will take place on May 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET.