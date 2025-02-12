The New York Knicks' best-kept secret in Mitchell Robinson is working on a return to the frontcourt, but still doesn't have a target date. The center has been sidelined for the entire season due to an ankle injury, is prepared to prove the critics wrong.

“I’ve just been taking my time. I want to make sure it’s 100 percent, I ain’t trying to keep having these sit-outs and setbacks and stuff like that,” Robinson said before the Knicks’ 128-115 blowout win over the Pacers, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “This time, I’m just going to play it smart. Usually, I’d be young and dumb to go out there and try to get back as fast as I can. I can’t do that no more.”

Robinson's injuries have impeded his overall development since his 2018-19 rookie season. Nevertheless, when he's been at full health, the defensive prowess has stood out. And that's what Robinson and the Knicks appear to be working towards. The team sits at 35-18 and third in the Eastern Conference, so a rush back to the floor isn't needed before the playoffs.

Knicks' Mitchell Robinson will be ready for the playoffs

Robinson averaged 5.6 points on 57.5 percent shooting and 8.5 rebounds in 31 appearances last season. He's been a menace in the paint, averaging two blocks in 320 games in his career.

“Not make dumb decisions like nutrition-wise, make sure I take care of my body the right way,” Robinson said. “After a game, I don’t ice. That’s part of learning and growing. I’m just going to focus to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

“When the doctor tells me to go, I’ll be ready to go,” he said.

With Karl-Anthony Towns joining the club, the Knicks should have a valuable edge in the frontcourt that they were missing in last year's playoffs. Robinson's defensive ability will mesh well alongside or even in relief of Towns throughout a long series.