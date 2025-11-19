New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson has missed the past couple of games with a sprained right ankle. The Knicks are hoping he can return soon. On Wednesday night, the Knicks are set to play the Dallas Mavericks on the road. So, is Brunson playing tonight against his former team?

Brunson, one of the better guards in the NBA, is looking to impact his team sooner rather than later. At 8-5, the Knicks are fourth overall in the Eastern Conference standings, sitting four games back of first place. Once Brunson returns, New York should have a legitimate opportunity to make a run at first place in the East.

As for Wednesday's game, here's everything we know about Jalen Brunson's injury status vs. the Mavs.

Jalen Brunson's injury status vs. Mavericks

Brunson is currently listed as questionable due to his aforementioned ankle concern, per the NBA injury report. Brunson's injury status will go a long way toward determining the outcome of the contest. With that being said, the Mavs are battling no shortage of injury trouble and they have struggled throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

When it comes to the question of if Jalen Brunson is playing tonight vs. the Mavericks, the answer is maybe.

Knicks' injury report

New York has only two players listed on the injury report.

Jalen Brunson (right ankle sprained): Questionable

OG Anunoby (left hamstring strained): Out

Mavericks' injury report

Dallas has seven players listed on the injury report.