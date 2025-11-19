At least rookie New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo has one ally: Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, amid the controversy surrounding his recent appearance at Madison Square Garden for WWE Monday Night RAW.

Brunson, who is a known WWE fan, replied to Skattebo's recent remarks, clapping back at his haters. While he didn't write anything, he posted a GIF of Edge (aka Adam Copeland in AEW) walking through the smoke during his entrance as World Heavyweight Champion back in the day.

So, while Skattebo is hearing it from New York media and Giants fans, the Knicks' Brunson doesn't appear to have an issue with him showing up to WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden.

Giants' Cam Skattebo has received criticism for being at WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden

Skattebo was among the Giants players at Madison Square Garden for John Cena's last episode of RAW on Nov 17. Additionally, Philadelphia Eagles legends like Big Dom and Cooper DeJean were at the show.

However, Skattebo got more criticism due to his ankle injury, which will keep him on the shelf for the rest of the year. He got involved in a physical altercation with Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, Finn Bálor, and JD McDonagh.

Luckily, it's not as if he got in the ring. Skattebo played his part, shoving McDonagh to the ground. Mysterio then pushed Skattebo before the other Giants got involved. By all accounts, Skattebo is fine, but the appearance upset some.

It's unclear if Skattebo will attend any more WWE shows. He responded to his critics on X, formerly Twitter, to request that those who don't like his actions “unfollow.”

“Aye, honestly if you don’t like that I’m having a good time while dealing with a tough time, then just go ahead and unfollow and casually move on,” he said. “I'm not able to play football and have the fun I’ve been having my whole life so I am doing things outside the box trying to find stuff to keep me happy.

“Enjoy the rest of y’all’s week and just don’t talk about me if you ain’t got nothing nice to say [saluting face emoji],” Skattebo concluded.