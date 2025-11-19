Jalen Brunson's injury status for the upcoming New York Knicks game against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025-26 NBA season has been upgraded to “questionable.” Brunson had been dealing with a Grade 1 sprained right ankle sustained on Nov. 12 during a loss to the Orlando Magic. Brunson joined the team for the current road trip and has been seen participating in pregame warmups.

Coach Mike Brown remains hopeful but cautious. Team officials continue to evaluate Brunson on a daily basis. If he does play against the Mavericks, it will mark his return after missing a few contests. He will provide a significant boost to the Knicks' backcourt as they prepare to face Dallas. This upgrade signals positive progress but with some uncertainty still present.

The Knicks have clearly felt Jalen Brunson’s absence. Since arriving in 2022, the 29-year-old has become the face of the franchise and its most reliable engine on offense. Through his first 11 games this season, he averaged 28.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.9% from deep.

Without Brunson, the Knicks’ offense has lost a lot of its rhythm. Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson have tried to step up as scorers. However, neither can replicate Brunson’s mastery of pace, playmaking vision, or late-game shotmaking. His return should immediately steady the team as it tries to regain momentum after dropping two of its last three games.

Over the past four seasons, Brunson has grown into New York’s premier scoring option and a constant fixture in MVP discussions. He has earned two All-Star selections and two All-NBA honors along the way. Still, his focus remains unchanged: delivering a championship to New York, not collecting individual awards.

For the Mavericks, Brunson’s return presents a significant defensive challenge. Dallas has struggled to contain elite guards this season. Brunson’s craftiness in the midrange and around the rim could exploit their rotations on the defensive end.