The New York Knicks’ decision not to raise an NBA Cup banner following their recent tournament victory was not influenced by star guard Jalen Brunson, who said he was not consulted on the matter and supports the organization’s approach.

After the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs earlier in the week to win the NBA Cup, the franchise confirmed it would not follow the example set by the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks, both of whom raised banners after their respective NBA Cup wins. The choice drew attention given the league’s ongoing effort to establish the tournament as a meaningful accolade.

Brunson addressed the topic following his game-winning 3-pointer in Thursday’s 114-113 victory over the Indiana Pacers, clarifying his role in the decision during an interview with Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

“Was I part of the discussion? No,” Brunson said. “But I kind of don’t see the need for it. But at the same time, it’s not my decision. We have a lot of goals as a team and I think we achieved one of them winning the NBA Cup. But it’s not something you celebrate. You enjoy it for that time, that day. But there’s a lot of basketball to be played.”

Jalen Brunson aligns with Knicks’ priorities amid NBA Cup banner debate

Brunson’s comments underscored a broader sentiment within the organization that the NBA Cup represents progress but not the ultimate benchmark for success. The Knicks have prioritized larger postseason ambitions as they continue to build momentum during the regular season.

Not everyone agreed with the restrained approach. Former NBA player and Hall of Famer Dwight Howard shared a contrasting view on social media, suggesting the decision could invite scrutiny if the season ends without a deeper playoff run.

“I’m going to be second hand embarrassed if the Knicks don’t raise the NBA Cup Banner then don’t make it to the championship this year… Celebrate your wins while you can,” Howard wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Knicks have not won an NBA championship since 1973. They reached the NBA Finals in 1999 as the No. 8 seed and advanced to the Eastern Conference finals last postseason for the first time in more than 25 years before falling to the Pacers.

New York improved to 19-7 with its latest win and will return home for a two-game set against the Philadelphia 76ers (14-11) on Friday night and the Miami Heat (15-12) on Sunday evening.