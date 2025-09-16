The New York Knicks decided to shake things up this offseason, firing Tom Thibodeau after their Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers, and hiring Mike Brown as their new head coach. While the bulk of the Knicks’ roster was already complete, the team still had two-way contract slots available. The Knicks made a move to fill one of those roster spots with the signing of Trey Jemison III, as per Ian Begley of SNYtv.

Trey Jemison’s signing gives the Knicks all three of their two-way contract roster spots filled. Tosan Evbuomwan and Kevin McCullar Jr. are the other two players on two-way contracts. Both players were also signed this week.

On a two-way contract, Jemison will be given a maximum of 50 NBA games, and will not be eligible for the playoffs unless his contract is converted to a standard deal. It’s possible that he could see live game reps with the Westchester Knicks in the G League.

Jemison has played for a handful of teams in the NBA already, with his previous stop being the Los Angeles Lakers, also on a two-way contract. The Lakers signed Jemison back in January following his release from the New Orleans Pelicans. Following the Luka Doncic/Anthony Davis trade, Jemison actually saw some regular playing time amid the Lakers’ lack of depth in the frontcourt.

Jemison appeared in a total of 22 games with the Lakers at a little over ten minutes per game. He averaged 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 61.9 percent from the field.

Undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, Jemison’s NBA career began with the Washington Wizards in the 2023-24 season. He was signed to a 10-day contract, and was released after its expiration. Jemison then joined the Memphis Grizzlies for the remainder of the season, and put up the best numbers of his career to this point of 7.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots.