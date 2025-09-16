The New York Knicks made another addition to their roster ahead of training camp. Former Brooklyn Nets forward Tosan Evbuomwan has signed with New York, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Evbuomwan led Princeton to a Sweet 16 appearance in 2023. He averaged 15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists on 51.5 percent shooting as a junior before going undrafted. The 6-foot-7 forward had NBA stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons in 2023-24 before signing a two-way deal with the Nets last season.

Knicks sign former Nets forward Tosan Evbuomwan ahead of training camp

Article Continues Below

Evbuomwan played in 28 games for the Nets, averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 42.7 percent shooting. The 23-year-old flashed intriguing shot-creation in Brooklyn's second unit. However, his limitations as a floor-spacer were glaring, as he shot 31.2 percent from three on just 5.8 attempts per 100 possessions.

Evbuomwan played three games for the Nets at this year's Summer League in Las Vegas. He averaged 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 steals but struggled from an efficiency standpoint, shooting 10-of-33 from the field and 1-of-8 from three. Brooklyn waived him on Aug. 29.

New York has 12 players on guaranteed contracts entering training camp. The Knicks recently signed Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet and Garrison Matthews to non-guaranteed deals. They are also working out Dennis Smith Jr., Alex Len and Trey Jemison III, according to the New York Post's Stefan Bondy.

The Knicks are lacking wing depth behind Mikal Bridges, O.G. Anunoby and Josh Hart. However, with several veterans entering the mix ahead of training camp, Evbuomwan is unlikely to secure a standard roster spot. He could stick with the team on a two-way deal. New York has three open two-way spots.