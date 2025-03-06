The New York Knicks came into the 2024-25 season hoping to be a contender in the Eastern Conference following the blockbuster trade for Karl-Anthony Towns. While the Knicks have been a top team in the East, they just don’t seem to be quite on the level of the Cleveland Cavaliers or Boston Celtics. The Celtics in particular, have been a rival for the Knicks in the East, and the Knicks just grabbed Anton Watson from them in an intriguing roster move this week, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

The Knicks had a pair of open two-way contract spots open after they cut both Matt Ryan and Jacob Toppin in a roster move earlier this week. The Knicks used one of those spots to claim Anton Watson off waivers. The Celtics had cut Watson this week as well.

For their other open two-way contract spot, the Knicks signed MarJon Beauchamp who was cut by the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks second round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Kevin McCullar, occupies the Knicks final two-way contract roster spot.

For the remainder of the season, it’s highly likely that Watson spends a good deal of time with the Westchester Knicks, the team’s G League affiliate. The G League regular season runs through the end of March before playoffs begin.

While the Knicks have all of their available two-way contract spots occupied, they still have one standard roster spot available.

Knicks claim Anton Watson off waivers

Watson began his NBA career this season with the Celtics after they selected him with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He played five seasons of college basketball at Gonzaga, and the Celtics signed him to a two-way contract after drafting him.

On a two-way contract, Watson spent plenty of time this season in the G League with the Maine Celtics. During the G League’s regular season portion of the schedule, he appeared in 21 games, including 18 starts, at a little over 29 minutes per game with Maine.

He had been averaging 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists with splits of 42.8 percent shooting from the field, 30.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 68.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Watson had yet to score a single NBA point so far though as he had not appeared in any regular season games for the Celtics.

The Knicks are currently 40-21 and in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are three full games back of the Celtics for the No. 2 seed.