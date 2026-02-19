ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA is back in action following the All-Star Weekend festivities as we're back with another betting prediction and pick for this Eastern Conference rivalry tilt. The Detroit Pistons (40-13) will take on the New York Knicks (35-20) in their third meeting of the season, Detroit leading the series 2-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Pistons-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons continue to lead the Eastern Conference, lastly beating the Toronto Raptors 113-95 to close the first half of the season on a three-game winning streak. They'll be without a number of key starters due to league suspension, coming in the betting favorites for the first time against New York.

The New York Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference, six games back of Detroit after beating the Philadelphia 76ers 138-89 in their most impressive win of the season. They've been blown out in the previous two meetings with the Pistons, but come into this one poised for revenge.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Pistons vs. Knicks Odds

Detroit Pistons: +4.5 (-110)

New York Knicks: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 221.5 (-112)

Under: 221.5 (-108)

Pistons vs. Knicks Key Injuries

Detroit: Jalen Duren (suspension – OUT) / Isaiah Stewart (suspension – OUT)

New York: OG Anunoby (toe – Questionable) / Miles McBride (core – OUT)

Pistons vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The New York Knicks are 22-7 at home this season. The Detroit Pistons are 18-7 on the road.

The Knicks are 33-14 as betting favorites. The Pistons are 9-1 as the underdogs.

The Knicks are 31-25 ATS overall, 20-9 ATS at home. The Pistons are 29-24 ATS overall, 14-11 ATS on the road.

The Pistons are 6-4 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Knicks.

The Pistons are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games.

The Knicks are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Detroit's last 20 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of New York's last 14 games.

Keys to Pistons vs. Knicks Matchup

In two games thus far, the Detroit Pistons have dominated the New York Knicks on all fronts, winning 121-90 and 118-80 in both games from Detroit. Cade Cunningham led all scorers during the first meeting with 29 points while the second meeting saw Pistons' Daniss Jenkins contributing 18 points in an all-around effort on both ends of the floor. Given the suspensions for Detroit coming from the brawl against the Charlotte Hornets, it's not as surprising to see the Knicks' as betting favorites ahead of this tilt.

The Pistons have been able to dominate the rebounding efforts throughout this season series, but their road will be much tougher without the physicality on the interior stemming from Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart. While the Pistons managed to take down the Raptors without their starting big men, this New York team is much bigger inside and could offer some resistance to the Pistons' typical paint scoring. Look for substitute Paul Reed to have another impactful performance as he matches up against Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Knicks, on the other hand, have been hot themselves and they're one of the more consistent NBA teams this season when playing on their home floor. They're 20-9 ATS when playing at Madison Square Garden, so expect a ruckus crowd to welcome the Pistons back on their floor for the first time since last year's finals.

This game should carry a ton of meaning for the Knicks and with their roster rested following the All-Star break, they should have no excuses in putting forth a valiant effort while working through Karl-Anthony Towns. He'll see a defensive mismatch all game, so expect Towns to lead the charge for the Knicks in this one.

Pistons vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

While the Detroit Pistons have made this a lopsided series up to this point, the suspensions of Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren may finally catch up to them in this particular matchup. The combo of Stewart and Duren has been enough to dominate teams on the glass and offer physicality on the interior, so expect the Knicks to exploit the absence as they apply pressure by pounding the rock inside.

From a defensive standpoint, the Knicks could have the slight advantage here despite the absence of OG Anunoby. Their main focus will be slowing Cade Cunningham and Jalen Brunson should be able to offer stern resistance along with help from Mikal Bridges on the wings.

I expect the New York Knicks to respond in a big way this time around, covering the spread at home and ending this season series on a high note with a win. There's a high likelihood these two teams meet in the NBA Playoffs once again, so expect this game to have a playoff feel as the New York fans welcome their team back home.

Final Pistons-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -4.5 (-110); UNDER 221.5 (-108)