OG Anunoby made an impressive shot near the end of the first half of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

The Knicks and Pacers have been trading blows throughout the first 24 minutes of Game 6. Indiana has a 3-2 series lead, meaning they need one more win to secure the series and a trip to the NBA Finals. On the other hand, New York must win to extend it to Game 7, which will take place on the homecourt at Madison Square Garden.

The score remained close as the first half winded down. As Indiana led 58-52, Anunoby went inside the arc and made a difficult shot at the buzzer to have the score at 58-54 going into the break.

AN INSANE SEQUENCE TO END THE 1ST HALF 🔥 Pascal Siakam with the fastbreak layup 💨

OG Anunoby with the middy to beat the buzzer 🚨pic.twitter.com/jtIYERNY0R — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for OG Anunoby, Knicks

It's all hands on deck for OG Anunoby and the Knicks.

Their series against the Pacers has been brutal. They lost the first two games at home, falling in heartbreaking fashion in the series opener. While New York has gained back some momentum by taking two of the last three games, they remain at risk of elimination.

New York has had an excellent playoff run, taking down a young but feisty Detroit Pistons squad in six games. After that, they stunned the Boston Celtics in six games, who were the defending NBA champions. The squad returned to the East Finals for the first time since 2000, but they have their eyes set on the NBA Finals, a place they haven't returned to since 1999. In other words, it's now or never for the Knicks in their attempt to come back in the series.

The Knicks will continue fighting in the second half of Game 6 against the Pacers. If they win, they will host Game 7 on June 2 at 8 p.m. ET. If they lose, their season comes to a close.