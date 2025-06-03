Despite going through postseason heartbreak, OG Anunoby continues to be proud of representing the New York Knicks.

Anunoby is fresh off of helping the Knicks make a deep postseason run. They won the first two rounds, beating the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics in six games each. As a result, they made the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000, which presented an opportunity for them to reach their first NBA Finals since 1999.

Unfortunately, they came up short. They fell to the Indiana Pacers in six games as they will have to wait another year to regroup and continue their pursuit of making the NBA Finals.

Days after the season-ending loss in Game 6, Anunoby made a social media post on Instagram. It featured a photo collage, as the forward sent New York fans a message that is grateful for their support.

“Year 8 ✔️ thank you NY🔷🔶,” Anunoby wrote in the post.

What lies ahead for OG Anunoby, Knicks

OG Anunoby has been with the Knicks for less than two seasons, but it's clear his impact has benefitted the team for the better.

New York may not have gone deeper into the postseason if Anunoby wasn't in the picture. It is possible that if he was healthy, the team may have reached the East Finals in 2023 instead of losing to the Pacers in seven games.

Although this year ended with another series loss to the Pacers, Anunoby proved he will remain important in New York's plans moving forward. This season saw him average 18 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game after 74 appearances. In the playoffs, he produced 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, two steals, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 blocks per contest after 18 matchups.

The Knicks had their most successful season since 2000, and Anunoby played a major role in that. The team will now look forward to retooling in the offseason as the championship aspirations grow over time.