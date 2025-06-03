The New York Knicks will begin searching for a new head coach after deciding to fire Tom Thibodeau. Despite leading New York to four playoff appearances in five seasons, the franchise believes it's best to move on from Thibs. Even if the club is eating an insane amount of money in doing so.

Reports indicate that the Knicks will pay Thibodeau at least $30 million upon firing him, according to Ian Begley of SNYtv. The 67-year-old signed a three-year contract extension with New York that gave him roughly $30 million in guaranteed money. Thibodeau signed that deal in July 2024.

“Worth noting: Knicks owe Tom Thibodeau at least $30 million guaranteed on his recently signed extension, per sources. Also worth noting: NYK won a playoff series in 3 straight years under Thibodeau: from 2001 to 2020, they won just 1 series. He built a winning foundation here.”

Article Continues Below
More New York Knicks News
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau looks on in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Leon Rose’s ‘singularly focused’ reason for firing Tom ThibodeauDavid Yapkowitz ·
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts in front of Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green (23) during the first half at Chase Center
Draymond Green doubts Knicks can win title without ‘great player’Julian Ojeda ·
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau talks to guard Josh Hart (3) during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden.
Josh Hart’s 4-word reaction to Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau firingBenedetto Vitale ·
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeaux coaches against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Knicks shockingly fire Tom Thibodeau after ECF loss vs. PacersBrett Siegel ·
New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) warms up before game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.
The Mikal Bridges reason Stephen A. Smith called out Knicks GM Leon RoseBenedetto Vitale ·
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the third quarter at Footprint Center.
NBA rumors: Suns’ Kevin Durant trade desires could hint at Karl-Anthony TownsJason Patt ·

The decision comes after the Knicks suffered a 125-108 Game 6 loss to the Indiana Pacers that eliminated them in the Eastern Conference Finals. It was the deepest playoff run for New York since the 1999-2000 season. Despite that, general manager Leon Rose felt it was best to find a new head coach, as the organization continues its quest for a title.

We could be in for an incredibly busy offseason for the Knicks. The decision to move on from Thibodeau was a bit of a surprise. However, since being eliminated from the playoffs, New York has been rumored to make big trades to build around point guard Jalen Brunson.

Tom Thibodeau ends his tenure with the Knicks with a 226-174 career record. That's a solid record for any head coach, however, the organization might be looking at his career playoff record with the team, which sits at 24-23 in five seasons. An argument can be made that he's a very capable head coach for the regular season, but he falls apart come playoff time.