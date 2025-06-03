As the New York Knicks lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers in six games, the team now heads into the offseason, which could be another summer of making big changes. After the Knicks' failed title bid, one has to wonder what moves the team will make to further improve, which is talked about by ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania.

Charania was on SportsCenter, where he gave insight into New York's thought process, reporting that the team will have “internal meetings this week” to evaluate the personnel from coaches to players and discuss the next course of action. He would even say how the expectation is that the Knicks will be “aggressive.”

“I'm told the Knicks have internal meetings this week to really evaluate everything from their coaches to their players and just see how they move forward to continue to compete for a championship in the Eastern Conference,” Charania said. “But if we've seen the last year and a half as any indication, for Leon Rose, the Knicks president, went out and got OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Karl-Anthony Towns to elevate this team. I do expect the Knicks to be aggressive to see, is there a move out there, a landmark move, potentially, that takes this team over the top, or do they just make moves around the edges for their bench?”

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks front office are behind Tom Thibodeau

Article Continues Below
More New York Knicks News
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the third quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns makes promise to fans after ECF lossBenjamin Adducchio ·
Featured image Knicks
Knicks disturbed by apparent hotel prank on night before Game 6 vs. PacersDylan Fine ·
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) boxes out Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) for a free throw in the second quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
OG Anunoby sends 6-word message to Knicks after failed title bidRichard Pereira ·
Pat McAfee and Michael Cole and Wade Barrett during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium.
WWE news: Michael Cole loses bet to Pat McAfee over Pacers-Knicks seriesJordan Llanes ·
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau watches play downcourt during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Knicks reporter expects ‘real evaluation period’ for Tom Thibodeau after ECF lossJake Faigus ·
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after makes a three point basket during the second half against the Houston Rockets.
Knicks’ Jalen Brunson earns bold 1-on-1 nod over Steph Curry from LeSean McCoyJosh Davis ·
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts in the second quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals against the Indiana Pacers for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

With the Knicks looking to make big decisions this offseason, the one that they likely won't make, which has been speculated, is firing head coach Tom Thibodeau. Charania would speak on the success Thibodeau has had with the team thus far and how he has the support of not just star Jalen Brunson but the front office as well.

“But under Tom Thibodeau, we've seen back-to-back 50-plus win seasons,” Charania said. “We haven't seen that since the early 90s, and for Thibodeau's five seasons as head coach with the Knicks, they've made it to the playoffs, and so, it's been an impressive run for Tom Thibodeau. I'm told he has the support of not only Jalen Brunson but also the front office, so Tom Thibodeau has a lot going for him to potentially return as head coach, but  this is a team to keep an eye on, potentially making acquisitions this offseason.”

At any rate, New York looks to build off this past season, where they finished third in the East with a 51-31 record, as they were eliminated in the conference finals by Indiana.