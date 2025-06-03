As the New York Knicks lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers in six games, the team now heads into the offseason, which could be another summer of making big changes. After the Knicks' failed title bid, one has to wonder what moves the team will make to further improve, which is talked about by ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania.

Charania was on SportsCenter, where he gave insight into New York's thought process, reporting that the team will have “internal meetings this week” to evaluate the personnel from coaches to players and discuss the next course of action. He would even say how the expectation is that the Knicks will be “aggressive.”

“I'm told the Knicks have internal meetings this week to really evaluate everything from their coaches to their players and just see how they move forward to continue to compete for a championship in the Eastern Conference,” Charania said. “But if we've seen the last year and a half as any indication, for Leon Rose, the Knicks president, went out and got OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Karl-Anthony Towns to elevate this team. I do expect the Knicks to be aggressive to see, is there a move out there, a landmark move, potentially, that takes this team over the top, or do they just make moves around the edges for their bench?”

"The Knicks have internal meetings this week to really evaluate everything from their coaches, to their players… I do expect the Knicks to be aggressive. … [Thibs] has the support not only Jalen Brunson, but also the front office." —Shams Charania

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks front office are behind Tom Thibodeau

With the Knicks looking to make big decisions this offseason, the one that they likely won't make, which has been speculated, is firing head coach Tom Thibodeau. Charania would speak on the success Thibodeau has had with the team thus far and how he has the support of not just star Jalen Brunson but the front office as well.

“But under Tom Thibodeau, we've seen back-to-back 50-plus win seasons,” Charania said. “We haven't seen that since the early 90s, and for Thibodeau's five seasons as head coach with the Knicks, they've made it to the playoffs, and so, it's been an impressive run for Tom Thibodeau. I'm told he has the support of not only Jalen Brunson but also the front office, so Tom Thibodeau has a lot going for him to potentially return as head coach, but this is a team to keep an eye on, potentially making acquisitions this offseason.”

At any rate, New York looks to build off this past season, where they finished third in the East with a 51-31 record, as they were eliminated in the conference finals by Indiana.