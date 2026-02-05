With the NBA trade deadline approaching at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, the New York Knicks addressed a growing concern in their backcourt by acquiring guard Jose Alvarado from the New Orleans Pelicans.

New York acquired Alvarado in exchange for Dalen Terry, two second-round picks and cash, a move influenced largely by Miles McBride’s recent injury situation.

In a collaborative report by James L. Edwards III, William Guillory and Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Knicks’ motivation for adding another ballhandler was detailed.

“Getting another backup ballhandler like Alvarado was a priority because Miles McBride will undergo surgery for a core muscle injury and may be out until the playoffs, league sources said,” the report stated. “McBride, 25, has missed last few games with ‘left ankle injury management.’”

McBride last appeared in New York’s 103–87 win over the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 27. He finished with nine points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals while shooting 4-for-11 from the field and 1-for-6 from three-point range.

Now in his fifth NBA season, McBride has carved out an expanded role in the Knicks’ rotation and is producing career-best numbers. The 25-year-old guard is averaging 12.9 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and a career-high 42 percent from three-point range across 35 games, including 14 starts. He has averaged 28 minutes per contest.

Knicks add Jose Alvarado for backcourt depth as Miles McBride injury looms

The uncertainty surrounding McBride’s availability prompted New York to seek immediate guard depth behind its primary ballhandlers, leading to the addition of Alvarado, a defensive-minded guard known for his on-ball pressure and energy.

Alvarado, 27, is in his fifth season and has averaged 7.9 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three-point range across 41 games this season. He has averaged 21.9 minutes per contest with New Orleans.

The deal also carried financial implications for New York as the deadline nears.

“New York sheds even more payroll with the deal,” The Athletic reported. “Terry makes $5.4 million and Alvarado is at $4.5 million, allowing the Knicks to get into the buyout market sooner.”

Terry had arrived in New York earlier this week after being acquired in a trade from the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday in exchange for Guerschon Yabusele. The Knicks ultimately used Terry as part of the package to secure Alvarado while prioritizing immediate backcourt depth.

New York will now look to integrate Alvarado into a group that has surged near the top of the Eastern Conference. The Knicks sit second in the East at 33–18 following their eighth consecutive win, a 134–127 double-overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

The Knicks will open a two-game road trip on Friday night against the Eastern Conference–leading Detroit Pistons, who enter the matchup with a 37–12 record. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video.