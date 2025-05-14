The New York Knicks are up 3-1 in their series against the Boston Celtics, and they have a chance to advance to the next round with a win on the road. Things will look different for their opponent, as Jayson Tatum will be out for the remainder of the series after tearing his Achilles in Game 4.

Though they are competing against each other, nobody wants to see any player go down with an injury like that, and Jalen Brunson recently spoke about the impact of losing a player like Tatum to an injury.

“I feel for him, it's an unfortunate situation for a player like him,” Brunson said. “The league needs Jayson Tatum; what he's been able to do in his career has been remarkable. He still has a lot to do in his career, a lot of time left to make an impact and make a name for his legacy. What he's done is special, so when you see a player like that go down, it's not good for the game.”

"I feel for him. … The league needs Jayson Tatum… he still has a lot to do in his career, a lot of time left to make an impact and make a name for his legacy. What he's done is special." Jalen Brunson on JT's impact

Tatum is one of the more decorated players in the league, especially at his age. It sucks to see a player go down with a season-ending injury, and the hope is that he can have a speedy recovery and return to the court as his best self.

The Celtics will most likely be playing with heavy hearts in Game 5, and since they're at home, the Knicks will have a tough task trying to end the series. If it's one thing that they've shown this entire series is resiliency, and though the odds could be stacked against them, they still find a way to get back into the game and win.

Brunson and the Knicks are just one game away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals, and they'll go up against the Indiana Pacers for a chance to advance to the NBA Finals.