On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks will hit the road to take on the Toronto Raptors in the knockout round of the NBA Cup, with the winner moving on to Las Vegas this weekend. Big man Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report for the Knicks, currently listed as questionable with left calf tightness. Here's everything we know about Towns' injury and his playing status vs the Raptors.

Karl-Anthony Towns' playing status vs the Raptors

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Towns will be able to suit up for the Knicks' game against the Raptors on Tuesday evening. Joining Towns on the New York injury report is point guard Miles McBride, who will miss the contest with an ankle sprain, and Landry Shamet, who remains out with a shoulder sprain.

Meanwhile, the Raptors will be without former Knicks wing RJ Barrett for this contest, while point guard Jamal Shead is questionable with a right quad contusion.

Overall, this matchup figures to be an intriguing one between what have been two of the better teams in the Eastern Conference this season. The Knicks have been hot of late, but overall have struggled to stack up wins away from Madison Square Garden this year. Meanwhile, the Raptors started out the season on fire but have since crashed back down to Earth over the last couple weeks.

As previously mentioned, the winner of this game will move on to Las Vegas to compete in the Final Four of the third annual NBA Cup. Last year's winner, the Milwaukee Bucks, are no longer in the picture, so the tournament will be looking at its third different winner in three years this season.

The Knicks and Raptors will tip off at 7:30 pm ET.