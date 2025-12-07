The New York Knicks are having a good season by any measure. After defeating the Orlando Magic on Sunday, they advanced to 16-7, which is good for second place in the watered-down Eastern Conference. They boast the fourth-best point differential per game in the league. And they staunchly defend their home court, having won 13 of 14 games at Madison Square Garden.

But ultimately, success is measured by championships. And the Knicks haven’t won one since 1973. So, the Knicks have even more motivation than most teams. And when superstars hit the trade market, there is a zero-sum impact of missing out, given the potential improvement for whoever adds him. For example, what if the Oklahoma City Thunder said Giannis Antetokounmpo to their already stellar rotation—a sad possibility given their stash of draft picks and depth?

Thus, if the Milwaukee Bucks look to trade Antetokounmpo, New York must at least explore a big move for him.

What would a Giannis Antetokounmpo cost the Knicks?

Any move by that adds Antetokounmpo would probably require Karl-Anthony Towns as the center piece of the deal. Interestingly, Towns missed the Knicks Sunday matinee against the Orlando Magic with a calf strains—the exact injury that is plaguing Antetokounmpo. That’s very likely a coincidence. But maybe something is already brewing between the Knicks and Bucks.

Either way, a deal for a two-time MVP in his prime will require more than Towns. It’s important to note that such a deal would likely require a third team. Without getting too specific, it’s fair to assume that Milwaukee would probably want more than just Towns—and they would insist on tradable assets because sending Antetokounmpo out means the Bucks are looking to rebuild around youth and draft picks.

It’s worth noting that Mikal Bridges is off the table until late January, given his recent contract extension. So that leaves many around the league assuming it would be OG Anunoby.

Anunoby is still only 28 years old. The Bucks would be able to turn around and swap Anunoby for a decent haul, considering how desirable he is to virtually any competing team. Granted, the Knicks do not want to lose Anunoby. He’s an incredible two-way player who has thrived in his role with the team. And New York would ideally like to add Antetokounmpo to a core that includes Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, and Bridges. But if they are serious about a deal, the Knicks must be willing to give up sufficient talent.

The problem with sending out Towns and Anunoby is that they combine to make about $92.5 million this season. Antetokounmpo makes about $54 million. ClutchPoints explored the idea that Kuzma was discussed as another piece the Bucks might look to move to the Knicks in the offseason. Myles Turner is another player to watch. He earns approximately $25 million this season, and the 29-year-old is under contract through 2029.

Turner would be preferable to the Knicks, as he represents a decent Towns replacement, at least from a shooting standpoint. Milwaukee could also include Bobby Portis, which would mostly even out salaries.

Any deal for Antetokounmpo would likely cost the Knicks at least one more asset, either draft picks or young talent like Pacome Dadiet.

Does Antetokounmpo improve New York's championship odds?

It’s difficult to imagine the Knicks after an Antetokounmpo trade. It upends their starting lineup. But that’s not necessarily bad.

Antetokounmpo is an improvement on Towns in many ways. He is a significantly better and more versatile defender. And he is possibly the most dynamic, dominant offensive player in the NBA today. But his shooting would create some lineup challenges for Mike Brown.

Jalen Brunson, Bridges, and Antetokounmpo would qualify as among the league’s best big threes. And a supporting cast of Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride, and Josh Hart would be intriguing—though as previously noted, shooting and floor space would be an issue.

Adding a top-three player is always worth considering. It may or may not result in a championship this season. But when you consider the Thunder’s dominance, are the Knicks’ odds really hurt that much?

In fact, the incredibly strong play of the Thunder might be the case for this trade, assuming they don’t have to give up any more players than Towns, Anunoby, and Dadiet. Oklahoma City appears borderline unstoppable. And this version of the Knicks might be undermanned.

However, adding Antetokounmpo means two top-10 players on the Knicks with just enough around them to scare anyone. And that’s before the 2026 offseason, which would probably see an increase in interest among veterans looking to join the Knicks.

The Knicks have tried to win by committee for the past few seasons. Injuries robbed them of seeing exactly what they could do in 2023-24. And they simply came up short last season.

But adding someone who is averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game this season—similar numbers to what he’s put up across the past few seasons— is unlikely to hurt their chances. On the contrary, it might be the only way.

Of course, there are risks. There would be an obvious learning curve. And New York would have to give Antetokounmpo sufficient time to recover from his calf injury, especially given how common Achilles injuries have become around the league of late. But at the end of the day, the Knicks are dangerously close to their first championship in decades. And if a generational player like Antetokounmpo becomes available in the prime of his career, it behooves New York to explore a deal.