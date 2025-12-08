Amidst Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett's recovery from a sprained right knee injury, he underwent a knee injection, extending the timetable for his return beyond Tuesday's NBA Cup quarter-final against the New York Knicks. The Raptors have missed Barrett's offensive production, as Immanuel Quickley discussed recently. Toronto has lost five of its last six games.

Barrett received an injection in his right knee, and his condition will be updated soon, as ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported.

“The Raptors say RJ Barrett, who has been dealing with a right knee sprain, continues to progress,” Siegel reported. “He has been treated with a platelet-rich plasma injection, and his condition will be updated in a week.”

Toronto lost to the Celtics 121-113 on Sunday. Brandon Ingram's 30 points led seven Raptors in double figures, including Scottie Barnes (18 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists), who flirted with a triple-double, and Sando Mamukelashvili (14 points).

Barrett is ruled out for Tuesday's NBA Cup quarter-final game against the Knicks.

Scottie Barnes on Raptors missing RJ Barrett

Immanuel Quickly wasn't the only Raptors teammate who talked about missing RJ Barrett. Raptors forward Scottie Barnes knows his team misses Barrett's production.

Barnes talked about the Raptors adjusting to playing without Barrett, per Raptors reporter Omer Osman.

“I don't know how it affected by role, but we miss him out there. The stuff that he does for our team with attacking the rim, being able to get out in transition, and leading the fast break. His catch-and-shoot is tremendous. He brings so much to the game. Of course, we miss him out there,” Barnes said.

Barrett is averaging 19.4 points on 50.6% shooting, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists this season.