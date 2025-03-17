The Villanova alums in New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo reunited in a recent AT&T commercial. The four Villanova teammates reunited before the 2024-25 campaign before the Timberwolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks. The three teammates in New York are seen running into DiVincenzo in a new commercial.

In the AT&T spot, DiVincenzo is walking down a long hallway when he spots Brunson, Bridges, and Hart. Then, a narrator starts asking the following question:

“Staying close with your college besties?” before DiVincenzo's voice says, “I wish we played together forever.”

Then, Brunson says, “Hey, Donte. Catch,” while tossing him a visor with the Villanova logo on the front.

It's a fitting ending for Donte DiVincenzo and the Nova alums ahead of the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament.

Knicks rumors: Mikal Bridges, Tom Thibodeau beef ‘is history'

After a brief spat between Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau and Mikal Bridges over extended minutes was reported, ESPN's Shams Charania put the beef to bed in a recent report.

Charania reported the two had a meeting after Bridges publically suggested Thibodeau give his bench players extended playing time, per NBA Countdown.

“After both of those comments were made publicly, I'm told that both Mikal Bridges and Tom Thibodeau held a closed-door meeting in Portland before that game,” he reported on NBA Countdown, ahead of the Knicks' Saturday night road matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

“And it's been described to me by everyone involved as a productive meeting, one {in which} both sides were able to hash things out, get their feelings across…. and both sides have moved on. I had one source tell me yesterday that it's over. It's history. It is notable, though, that Mikal Bridges is the first active player that we know of that really spoke out like this [about] Tom Thibodeau throughout his coaching career… But the Knicks, as far as they're concerned, this is over.”

Knicks guard Josh Hart addressed Bridges' comments, per New York Basketball's X, formerly Twitter.

“Yeah, man, we know Kale (Mikal Bridges). We know where his heart is,” Josh Hart said. “It's background noise. We're all locked into doing what we gotta do down this stretch and win games.”

The Knicks have won two of their last three games, including a 133-104 blowout win against the Kings last week. They're hosting the Heat on Monday at Madison Square Garden.