Walt Frazier thinks Bam Adebayo should take some tips from A'ja Wilson.

During the New York Knicks and Miami Heat game on Sunday (Dec. 21), where the Knicks beat the Heat 125-132, the Hall of Famer had some advice for Adebayo after airballing three shots.

“He’s 0-3 now,” Frazier said. “Maybe his girlfriend can help him with his shooting.”

"Maybe his girlfriend can help him with his shooting." Walt Frazier after a Bam Adebayo airball during lastnight's Heat-Knicks game 👀pic.twitter.com/zxVm7xSvsK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Adebayo finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, three turnovers, and zero assists.

As for his relationship with Wilson, Adebayo and the four-time WNBA MVP went public with their romance this year after sparking dating rumors in 2024.

Wilson was recently named by the 2025 athlete of the year by Time Magazine where she discussed her relationship with the Heat star.

“That's the question I need you to deliver to him!” Wilson said when asked when they are getting married. “I hope I'm not wasting my time. I hope he's not wasting his time.”

Adebayo didn't share any details on when it is exactly happening but fans “will know.”

“Y'all will know, because people are nosy and they'll look at her hands,” he said. “There you go.”

The two sparked rumors during the 2024 Paris Olympics and Wilson shared that she's in it for the long haul and wants to start a family with Adebayo.

“That is always a dream,” she said. “This is my life partner. Honestly, what on earth was my world before you? That's how much he's impacted my life, my family's life.”

The next Heat game will be at home against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m.