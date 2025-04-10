The New York Knicks have only three games remaining this season, and they are still in the process of locking down a playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. But that won’t stop coach Tom Thibodeau from giving key players some much needed rest.

Wait, what? That's right. The plan for Thursday night’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons is to rest OG Anunoby (sprained thumb), Josh Hart (Patellofemoral Syndrome), and Mitchell Robinson (injury management) for a game that could foreshadow a potential first-round matchup. And while it's incredibly confusing considering Thibodeau's preference to play his key guys major minutes, the move makes sense based on how well the Knicks have played when rested. But why the sudden change of heart?

Knicks' players need the rest

The most obvious answer is that all three players are in need of the rest. Hart is leading the NBA in minutes per game (37.7). And while he’s been incredibly durable since joining the Knicks, missing just three games this season thus far (not including Thursday’s game), he is also incredibly vital to New York’s success. Hart ranks second on the team in rebounds and assists per game, and he is probably the best Knick at pushing the pace off defensive rebounds.

Anunoby has been dealing with a sprained thumb since early March—and he's had some great games since then. So, there’s probably no reason to worry about longer-term implications. This one is likely just airing on the side of caution, which is a surprising characteristic from a coach who seems hell-bent on competing in every minute of every game. But given how important Anunoby is to the Knicks' success, why risk him now?

And Robinson’s absence is excusable, as he just returned from an ankle injury that cost him the bulk of the season. Thus, skipping a game in back-to-backs is predictable.

Most importantly, all three players are incredibly important to the Knicks’ postseason success. So, this move should come as s huge relief to fans, especially those who have been critical of the minutes Thibodeau has given to starters.

Thibodeau doesn’t care who Knicks face in playoffs

But this move is about more than just rest. The Knicks can officially clinch the third-seed with a win or an Indiana Pacers loss, which would matter if they knew who the sixth-seed would be. The Pistons will be sixth if they can't close the two games lead currently held by the Milwaukee Bucks. Detroit and Milwaukee close the season playing a back-to-back series.

So, if the Knicks win out their remaining games, they still have no control over who they play. Further, Thibodeau probably doesn't care. On the one hand, Milwaukee is hamstrung due to a Damian Lillard blood clot that will keep him out of the 2025 playoffs.

On the other hand, Milwaukee is playing slightly better than Detroit over the past 10 games, going 6-4 vs. the Pistons' 5-5 record. Hence New York's willingness to take their foot off the gas.

And again, a fully rested roster is more important than hand selecting a first-round opponent, at least between the Bucks and Pistons. And it's especially so given the implication that rest has on the team's defense.

New York allows about 109 points per game on one day or more of rest. Comparatively, they allow 116 points per game on no rest, according to StatMuse.com. In other words, a rested Knicks' team results in an intuitively more disciplined and capable defensive team.

While a win on Thursday is essentially meaningless, Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers is more important. The Knicks are presently 0-7 against the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. A win could give New York some extra confidence and momentum heading into the playoffs. So, Thibodeau and the team will have another rest-oriented decision to make very soon.