Milwaukee Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out indefinitely due to a lower-body issue, according to a report by Shams Charania of ESPN.

“Milwaukee Bucks: Damian Lillard has sustained a deep vein thrombosis (blood clot) in his right calf. Lillard is on blood-thinning medication, which has stabilized the blood clot, and will continue with regular testing. He is out indefinite period,” Charania shared on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday night.

Damian Lillard has missed the last three Bucks games with the said injury, and will now have to miss more time for the Bucks, who are scheduled to face the Denver Nuggets this Wednesday.

This is a big blow for the Bucks, who might not have the services of Lillard for the rest of the regular season — and probably in the upcoming 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Milwaukee entered Tuesday with a 40-31 record — good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings — and with 11 games left to play on their schedule, including the aforementioned meeting with the Nuggets on the road.

Damian Lillard opens up about health issue

Damian Lillard has also shared his thoughts about this “unfortunate” health news.

“It’s unfortunate that something outside of my control would come up,” Lillard said (h/t NBA insider Chris Haynes).

“Along with the Bucks’ medical staff, our priorities are to protect my health and safety. As much as I love basketball, I need to be there for my kids and my family. I’m grateful the Bucks acted quickly on this. They’ve been supportive and proactive throughout this process. I look forward to moving past this and continuing my career.”

Lillard temporarily leaves a gaping void on the Bucks, particularly on offense, with his absence. He is second on the team so far this season with an average of 24.9 points per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from behind the arc.

Without Lillard, the Bucks may have to continue giving Ryan Rollins starting duties. He's been starting in lieu of Lillard of late, seeing 25.2 minutes while producing averages of 6.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds over the last three games.

Lillard's absence also adds more to the plate of two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is already leading Milwaukee this season with a 35.0 usage percentage.