The New York Knicks made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. With Jalen Brunson leading the way, New York finished a couple wins short of the NBA Finals. The Knicks made big moves in the offseason, bringing in Mike Brown as their new head coach and free agent forward Guerschon Yabusele. Now, Landry Shamet is back with the team on a new deal.

Shamet became a key piece of the Knicks' depth as the season went on. In the playoffs, he was utilized as a shooter and showed some flashes against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, he entered the offseason as a free agent that New York did not prioritize. The Knicks made other moves before coming to the negotiation table with one of their role players.

While New York had more important things to address, adding more depth to the roster was a must. Luckily for the Knicks front office, the team did not lose any major pieces and added a few players who could help them take advantage of a wide-open Eastern Conference. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Shamet is back with the team on a one-year deal.

Article Continues Below

“Free agent guard Landry Shamet has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the New York Knicks, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group tells ESPN. Shamet stays with the Knicks for his 8th NBA season,” Sharania said.

With Brown at the helm, Shamet became a much more important piece to bring back on the team. Brunson and the rest of the starters played the lion's share of the minutes in the postseason. That came back to haunt them against the Pacers. With Shamet under contract for another season, New York may have the depth necessary to finally get over the hump.